Lindsey Pelas Shows Off Tempting Curves In Tiny, Blue-Green Bikini

Model, podcaster and frequent cover girl Lindsey Pelas clearly counts herself among the ranks of Instagram personalities that are fully prepared for the summer heatwave. Her popular feed — which is followed by nearly 9 million people — has been flush with steamy bikini pictorials of late, with each post generating a significant response. Pelas served up another helping of eye candy on Sunday, posting a video in which she showed off her tempting curves in a tiny, blue-green bikini set.

In both the clip and the accompanying caption, the 29-year-old advertised an energy drink that makes regular appearances on the platform. However, it may have been difficult for her fans to look beyond Pelas’ provocative posing to notice she also happened to be selling a product.

As the video opened, Pelas stood next to a maroon fence in her bikini, which featured a solid cyan bottom that was tied together at her sides with thin strings and a multi-color patterned top with triangular cups. While the camerea zoomed in, she held an arm above her head and swayed slightly.

Pelas similarly posed against the fence itself in multiple other shots that were cut to, as well as an alabaster brick wall. As she did so, her eyes largely remained affixed to the camera’s lens while she sported a seductive expression. In several of the shots, she pursed her full, pink lips to add to the effect. Meanwhile, her scant bikini top struggled to contain her perky upper shelf.

The Loranger, Louisiana native tagged the producer of the energy drink, its inventor, as well as Meg Liz Swim — which Pelas credited in her caption as the maker of her tempting bikini bottom — in the post.

Less than an hour after she had uploaded the video update to her feed, it had been viewed nearly 30,000 times. Furthermore, over 200 comments were left on the post by Pelas’ adoring fans. Many of those comments were statements of overwhelming affirmation from her admirers.

“I loveeeee youuuuuu with all my heart,” wrote one particularly enamored fan.

“Now that is a great father day present I would love to unwrap nice and slow,” said another, which prompted some Father’s Day well-wishing from Pelas herself.

“Lindsey, I know no one’s ever said this, but ur goregeous,” opined a third commenter, sarcastically.

“Is there anyone more stunning than Lindsey? NO!!!!!” stated another comment.

