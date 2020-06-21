Marona Tanner Flaunts Underboob And Her Bare Back In A Sexy Black Dress

Australian actress, influencer, and model Marona Tanner mesmerized her Instagram fans with a set of steamy photos on Sunday.

In the snaps, Marona — who initially rose to fame after being featured in the political thriller Embedded — could be seen rocking a revealing yet stylish black dress that perfectly hugged her amazing curves. The dress boasted a backless, strappy design and a low-cut neckline with spaghetti straps that provided her fans with a glimpse of her perky breasts.

The outfit also enabled her to show off major sideboob. In addition, the skirt of the dress featured a thigh-high slit that put her lean legs on full display.

Marona — who is of Egyptian origin — opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. She appeared to have applied some foundation, dusted her cheeks with a coral blush, opted for a coral eyeshadow, lined eyes, and dark, well-defined eyebrows. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with a deep-red lipstick that accentuated her luscious pout.

She wore her brunette tresses in a sleek bun. In terms of jewelry, the hottie opted for a pair of stylish, silver drop earrings.

In the caption, she asked her fans to choose their favorite picture out of a set of five snaps. She also informed her fans that her sexy outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Revolve.

To pose, she could be seen standing against a wall. In the first picture, she showed off major sideboob. The second image provided her fans with a frontal view of Marona’s dress. She touched her head, parted her lips, and seductively gazed at the camera. In the third snap, she tilted her body to show off her perky breasts, while in the fourth one, she kept one of her hands on her thigh and slightly spread her legs apart. In the fifth photo, Marona turned her back toward the camera to display her smooth back. She also shared a monochromatic video in which she struck different poses.

Within five hours of posting, the post amassed about 7,000 likes and more than 280 comments.

“Omg, you are unbelievable,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“All pics are sexy but I like the video the most,” another user chimed in.

“Stunning, babe! I think my fav is the 1st one, but I love all of them,” a third admirer remarked.

No matter what she wears, Marona never fails to impress her fans. A few days ago, she shared a snap in which she could be seen rocking a white crop top that she paired with joggers to pull off a very sporty look.