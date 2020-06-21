Joe Biden Campaign Slams Donald Trump Over ‘Outrageous’ Comments On Coronavirus Testing

On Sunday, former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign slammed President Donald Trump for saying he told his subordinates to slow down coronavirus testing.

In a statement supplied to CNN, Biden’s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield described Trump’s remarks as “outrageous.”

“President Trump just admitted that he’s putting politics ahead of the safety and economic well-being of the American people — even as we just recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in almost two months and 20 million workers remain out of work.”

“Speed up the testing,” Biden tweeted.

During Saturday night’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Trump railed against testing, arguing that it inflates the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States. The president also revealed that he told officials in his administration to slow down the testing.

“When you do testing to that extent, you are gonna find more people, you’re gonna find more cases. So I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down please.’ They test and they test. We have tests that people don’t know what’s going on,” he said.

Trump came under fire for making the comments, but according to an administration official he was “obviously kidding.”

The commander-in-chief’s remarks came as states across the nation grapple to deal with the pandemic. In at least 21 states, the number of coronavirus cases has increased. According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tulsa County reported on Saturday more cases than any county in Oklahoma.

Hours before the rally, six staffers of the Trump campaign tested positive for COVID-19. According to the campaign’s communications director Tim Murtaugh, the staffers have been put under quarantine.

Trump has previously argued against testing, calling it “overrated.” During a press conference earlier this week, the president said that the U.S. would have “very few cases” of coronavirus if the testing stopped. Vice President Mike Pence agreed, suggesting that the pandemic is being handled successfully.

As CNN noted, public health experts advised Trump against holding the rally. Dr. Sanjay Gupta warned that the event could lead to a major increase in COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.

As The New York Times reported, in April, Biden released his own plan to combat COVID-19. Widespread testing is a key component of the former vice president’s proposal. If elected president, Biden would instruct the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to enforce testing at workplaces.

Most Americans disapprove of the way Trump has handled the coronavirus pandemic. According to a Gallup poll released earlier this month, 42 percent of Americans approve of the president’s performance in this regard.