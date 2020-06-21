Corrie Yee Sizzles In Thigh-High Boots And A Skimpy Swimsuit To Mark Instagram Milestone

Corrie also sported a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap.

Corrie Yee’s star continues to rise on Instagram, where the gorgeous model just hit a major milestone. On Sunday, Corrie revealed that she now has 1 million followers on the photo-sharing app. She celebrated reaching this coveted number by rewarding her ever-growing legion of admirers with two new sexy snaps.

The model was pictured sitting outside on stone stairs that were a terracotta color. Corrie rocked a one-piece constructed out of stretchy fabric that resembled blue denim. The swimsuit featured an extremely high-cut leg that extended above her hips to hit at the smallest part of her tiny waist. The garment also had a low scoop neck that exposed an eyeful of her ample cleavage.

The bathing suit’s neckline, tank-style shoulder straps, and leg openings featured white trim that directed eyes to Corrie’s bare areas of skin. The model revealed that her swimsuit was from Michi Bikinis by tagging the swimwear brand.

Corrie further amplified her look’s sex appeal by teaming her swimsuit with a pair of white thigh-high platform boots. Her sexy footwear had lace-up sides and stiletto heels. The boots were constructed out of a shiny material. Corrie completed her ensemble with a white Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap that featured the team’s logo in blue.

Corrie wore her long brunette hair down. She sported a glamorous beauty look that possibly included black eyeliner and mascara, brown eyeshadow, bronzer, and dark pink lip gloss. Her skin also had an allover bronze glow.

In her first photo, Corrie was pictured sitting with her legs wide apart. She was reaching up to touch the bill of her hat with her right hand as she gazed directly at the camera with her bright brown eyes. Her lips were parted, making her facial expression look sultry and seductive.

Corrie turned to the side for her second photo. This provided a peek at the round curve of her pert posterior, and it also gave fans a better view of one of the daring sides of her swimsuit.

Over the course of an hour, Corrie’s celebratory photos racked up over 5,000 likes. The model’s followers also took to the comments section to congratulate her and praise her beauty.

“You deserve it gorgeous,” read one response to her post.

“You’re too gorgeous and sexy: clearly you got yourself there so hats off and congratulations!” another comment read.

“I just became a Dodgers fan!” quipped a third admirer.

“That’s so hot it might catch fire,” wrote a fourth fan.

Corrie’s blue bathing suit wasn’t as revealing as some of the looks that have helped her achieve such a massive following. For another recent Instagram update, she tantalized her fans by posing in a barely there bikini.