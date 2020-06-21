Helga Lovekaty Displays Her Amazing Figure In A Stylish Rust Bikini

Russian model and actress Helga Lovekaty went online on Sunday and treated her legions of followers to a set of hot bikini pictures.

In the snaps, the 27-year-old model could be seen rocking a stylish, rust-colored bikini that allowed her to showcase her amazing figure. The sexy ensemble comprised a bralette bikini top that featured thin straps and a low-cut neckline, allowing her to show off ample cleavage. The tiny garment also enabled Helga to flaunt a glimpse of sideboob.

She teamed the top with string bikini bottoms that she tied up high on her slender hips, while the front of her bottoms, that boasted pleated material, scooped down to showcase her flat lower torso. The skin-baring ensemble also drew viewers’ attention toward her sculpted abs and long, sexy legs.

Helga — who according to The Sun, initially rose to fame after being romantically linked to Colombian footballer James Rodríguez — opted for a full face of makeup to complement her racy attire. She appeared to have applied some foundation, dusted her cheeks with a brown blush, nude lipstick, brown eyeshadow, nude lipstick, lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with dark, defined eyebrows.

She wore her raven-colored tresses in a sleek ponytail and let her locks cascade over her back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a silver ring and a rust crochet choker necklace adorned with seashells.

Helga shared two snaps from the throwback photoshoot which, according to the geotag, took place in Bali, Indonesia. She posed while sitting on the edge of an infinity swimming pool, while a gazebo and some orange and green plants could be seen in the scenic background. In the first snap, Helga struck a side pose, held a glass of orange juice in her hands, folded her legs, lifted her chin, and looked away from the camera. In the second image, she sat with her legs submerged in the water, faced the camera, but did not look at the lens.

In the caption, she informed her fans about her newly-created TikTok account where she promised to post new content every day.

Within an hour of posting, the snaps amassed more than 25,000 likes and about 250 messages.

“I love you Helga! Now that you have a TikTok, can we also get an OnlyFans next?” one of her fans requested.

“Simply stunning and gorgeous,” another user chimed in.

“Wow, you are so sexy and beautiful, as always. Hope you’re doing good and having a great day,” a third admirer remarked.