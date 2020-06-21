Chloe Saxon Looks Smoking Hot In A One-Piece Pink Swimsuit

In her latest Instagram update, buxom bombshell Chloe Saxon tantalized her 757,000 Instagram followers with a smoking hot double update in which she rocked a one-piece swimsuit. Chloe posed while spread out across beige carpeting with a white wall behind her, and her surroundings provided the perfect neutral backdrop for her colorful swimwear.

The one-piece Chloe wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The swimsuit had a simple silhouette, with thick straps stretching over her shoulders and a scoop neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The swimsuit was crafted from a pale pink fabric, and had the word “Queen” emblazoned across the chest in bold white type.

The swimsuit had high-cut sides that stretched over her hips, going all the way to her slim waist. The high-cut style accentuated her hourglass figure, and showed off her curvaceous hips. In the first snap, Chloe posed with her legs spread, showing off her voluptuous thighs, including the floral tattoo inked around her upper thigh. She paired the swimsuit with some white athletic socks for a casual vibe.

Chloe’s long brunette locks were pulled up in a sleek high ponytail with a pink scrunchie, and her ponytail reached all the way down to her waist. She posed with both hands on her thighs as she gazed at the camera. She had what looked like a brown hue with lip liner on her plump lips, which were slightly parted, and a glamorous eye makeup look that seemed to include eyebrow pencil, bronze eye shadow, a soft cat eye liner, and long lashes.

Chloe altered her pose only slightly for the second snap, bringing both her hands up to her ponytail to adjust it as she continued to gaze at the camera. The only piece of jewelry visible was a pair of subtle earrings.

Her followers loved the update, and the post received over 4,200 likes within one hour, as well as 116 comments from her fans.

“You are my Queen, absolutely gorgeous,” one follower commented.

“Goddess,” another fan wrote simply, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“Beautiful as always babe,” one fan added.

“I’ll be your King,” another flirtatiously commented, referencing the text on Chloe’s swimsuit.

The brunette bombshell loves to flaunt her buxom curves in sexy swimwear. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted an insanely sexy triple Instagram update in which she rocked another Fashion Nova swimsuit. The two-piece she wore had a snakeskin-print, and flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage as it accentuated her hourglass figure.