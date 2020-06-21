WWE News: The Undertaker Says He Has No Desire To Get Back In The Ring

The Undertaker is one of the most iconic names in WWE history, but even he thinks that his time in the ring is nearing its end. The 55-year-old former multi-time world champion has only had a handful of matches in the last few years, but have fans already seen his final bout? For those who have watched The Last Ride on the WWE Network, they have learned that Taker is content with never stepping into a ring again.

Over the last month, viewers have watched Undertaker: The Last Ride, a documentary that has given an in-depth look into the legend’s career. Each week, fans are seeing a side of him that is entirely different than his in-ring character. It’s a look that makes them realize he truly is a real human being.

In the final episode, Taker continued to speak candidly, and it seems as if he unofficially said he has retired. As transcribed by Fightful, his WrestleMania 36 match against AJ Styles is something he is proud of, and it felt like a proper send-off for him.

“It was a powerful moment. You don’t necessarily always get those. If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it. If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time would only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would consider it. At this point in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring.”

The episode may not have included the actual words stating he is going to retire, but it certainly comes across that way.

As is typical with the world of professional wrestling, The Undertaker did include “never say never” in his dialogue during the episode. Fans have seen Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Mick Foley, and many other wrestlers retire but get back in the ring for another match or two later on.

Since the start of 2017, The Undertaker has had a mere 11 matches. He is far from a full-time superstar and isn’t even really part-time any longer, but the legend surely knows how to draw a crowd.

The Undertaker said that he knows his peers want the best for him and that they have “accepted Mark Calaway.” He believes that he can do more good for WWE out of the ring than back in it, and he’s okay with that.

Anything is possible in professional wrestling, and The Undertaker has already proven that he can do everything.