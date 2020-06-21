Qimmah Russo Rocks White Sports Bra And Gray Leggings In Inspirational New Instagram Video

Qimmah Russo took to Instagram on Sunday to share an inspiring message with her fans and looked great while doing so.

In the shared clip, the Los Angeles-based fitness trainer rocked a white sports bra that featured crisscrossed straps at the center of the neckline. She also sported a pair of gray leggings and white sneakers. Qimmah wore her black hair loose in the clip and it cascaded to her waist in very loose curls. She appeared to have dusted her eyelids with dark brown shadow and lined them in black. Her lips also seemed to have been coated in a nude gloss.

Qimmah sat on a staircase to deliver a call to action to her fans about positive thinking.

“Ok guys, so really quick thing, if you have a crazy negative thought today, I want you to replace it with five things you know you’re blessed with,” she said at the beginning of the video. “Five things you know you have that maybe somebody else doesn’t.”

Qimmah went on to add that she was making this suggestion because she knows how easy it is for the mind to wander into negative thinking. She reinforced the video’s message in her caption where she encouraged her fans to “spread love” and stay grateful.

The video has been viewed close to 20,000 times as of this writing and almost 100 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments, fans seemed enamored with Qimmah’s appearance.

“Your beauty has no limits, always beautiful,” one person wrote before adding a string of heart-eye emoji to their comment.

Other Instagram users responded to the message she shared in the clip.

“You come from a lineage of blessings, strong woman with a strong mother, wise woman. Keep it up.. I’ve been following you since I was 17. Keep preserving!” a second Instagram user wrote.

“No one would have negative thoughts with you,” a third supporter wrote.

“Thank you for your comforting words!” a fourth Instagram user wrote.

Qimmah has shared motivational messages in her Instagram posts before. In a post from earlier this month, she shared a series of stunning selfies that accompanied a caption about loving oneself and accepting that it’s ok to feel “lost.”

“We all get lost sometimes you know.. It’s how we learn, it’s how we grow,” she wrote before adding a double-heart emoji to the caption. “I love my brown skin.”

The post has been liked close to 40,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 650 Instagram users have commented on it.