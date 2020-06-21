Chris Wallace Slams Donald Trump Spokeswoman For Denying The ‘Reality’ Of Tulsa Rally Attendance

On Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace spoke with one of Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign spokespeople, Mercedes Schlapp, about the attendance of the president’s Saturday rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. As reported by Raw Story, Wallace challenged Schlapp’s claim that protestors were to blame for the low turnout, which was far less than the Trump campaign’s estimates.

Wallace pointed to the pictures of the arena, which he said was “no more than two-thirds full,” and noted that the outdoor rally was canceled due to the absence of an overflow crowd. When pressed on the reason for this poor turnout, Schlapp turned her focus to protestors.

“The key here is to understand there were factors involved, they were concerned about the protesters who were coming in,” Schlapp said.

Schlapp’s comment echoed Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh. As reported by Politico, Murtaugh suggested that the president’s supporters were scared from the rally by “radical protestors” and a “relentless onslaught from the media.” Nevertheless, Wallace pushed back on the suggestion that such factors were behind the low turnout.

“Protesters did not stop people from coming to that rally,” Wallace said to Schlapp. “The fact is, people did not show up.”

Although Schlapp disagreed with Wallace and attempted to turn the focus to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Wallace was not ready to let her off the hook.

“Mercedes, please don’t filibuster,” Wallace said. “Frankly, it makes you guys look silly when you deny the reality of what happened.”

In the face of Wallace’s questions on the low rally turnout, Schlapp continued to attack Biden, which the Fox News host claimed made her comments sound akin to a campaign speech.

“Mercedes, you’re shifting to a campaign speech, which has nothing to do with the attendance of the rally,” he said.

Despite the Trump campaign’s assertions, Politico claimed reporters on the scene denied that a significant number of people were turned away from the rally’s overflow stage. In addition, the publication noted that “whole sections” of the Bank of Oklahoma Center were empty for the duration of the rally.

According to CBC News, protestors outside of the rally — which Trump claimed were “doing bad things” — were “largely peaceful.” According to Tulsa police, just one arrest was made on Saturday afternoon.

As The Inquisitr reported, Twitter users have suggested that K-Pop fans reserved thousands of tickets to Trump’s rally without intending to show up. The reported plot was allegedly intended to sabotage the president’s event. Notably, political strategist Steve Schmidt claimed that his 16-year-old daughter and her friends are in possession of hundreds of tickets.