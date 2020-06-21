Jen Selter Stuns In A Blue Floral Thong Swimsuit On The Beach

Fitness model Jen Selter stunned her 12.7 million Instagram followers with her latest snap, a sizzling shot taken while she was at the beach. Jen didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified exactly where the picture was captured, but the breathtaking turquoise water with the sun reflecting off it was visible in the background of the photo.

Jen flaunted her sculpted figure in a blue floral-printed swimsuit that clung to her physique. The swimsuit was a two-piece, but rather than a basic bikini top with triangular cups, Jen rocked an off-the-shoulder swimsuit top that extended all the way to her waist. Several inches of her toned stomach were still exposed, but the look was more full-coverage than the average bikini top. Jen’s body was angled away from the camera so her cleavage wasn’t visible in the shot, but the fabric clung to her toned figure, and the vibrant pattern looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin.

Jen paired the top with thong bikini bottoms in a matching print. The sides of the bikini bottoms sat low on her hips, and the back left her sculpted posterior on full display. A thin layer of sand clung to some of Jen’s thigh and rear, presumably from when she had been sitting down on the sandy beach earlier. The photo was cropped part of the way down her thighs, so not all of her legs were visible, but there was still plenty for her followers to appreciate.

Jen kept her accessories simple, adding a pair of reflective sunglasses and no other visible accessories. Her long brunette locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her back in natural waves. She gathered some of her silky tresses in one hand, pulling them away from her face as she flashed a big smile.

Her followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot Instagram update, and the post received over 108,200 likes within 15 hours, as well as 587 comments from her eager fans.

“How do you always have the exact right amount of tan?” one fan asked, loving Jen’s sun-kissed skin.

“Gorgeous Jen,” another fan added, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Oh wow just amazing,” a third follower wrote.

“Perfection,” another commented simply.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Jen showed off her fit figure in a short Instagram video filmed in her New York City apartment. She stood in front of the floor-to-ceiling windows in the clip and had her long locks pulled back in a ponytail as she showed off her chiselled physique in a variety of colorful bikinis.