Pink Jokes About Donald Trump’s Tulsa Rally Turnout: ‘I Think I Sold That Same Place Out In Five Minutes’

Pink took to her Twitter account on Saturday night to mock Donald Trump’s smaller-than-anticipated Tulsa rally turnout. According to Hollywood Life, the BOK Center, where the president hosted his latest rally, reportedly had a turn out of about 6,200 participants despite the venue’s 19,200 capacity.

The 40-year-old shared a short news clip documenting the crowd size and joked that she had managed to sell the same venue out within a matter of minutes in the past. She then added a crying-laughing emoji and the hashtag “#donkeyshow.”

I think I sold that same place out in five minutes. ???? #donkeyshow pic.twitter.com/JNOwjIQ3hB — P!nk (@Pink) June 21, 2020

Pink’s tweet garnered a massive response from her fans and some of her haters. It accumulated over 420,000 likes, and more than 72,000 replies in the comments section.

The majority of people replying to the songwriter were in support of her criticism or found her tweet funny.

“FLEX ON HIMMMMMM,” said fellow singer Tinashe.

“Pink for President!!” chimed in Lance Bass.

However, there was a large amount of Trump supporters who felt her comment was “disrespectful.”

“I’ve been a fan all of my life but I’m very disappointed you’re also on that Hollywood train teaching our children how to be disrespectful,” wrote one person.

Someone claimed that the pandemic might have played a part in the turnout.

Pink responded by saying he should not put his fans in harm’s ways by asking them to gather in a crowded space amid the ongoing public health crisis.

“I would never ask people to come to an arena right now. No good person would,” she tweeted.

The “What About Us” singer followed up by retweeting several other tweets mocking Trump, including one from comedian Billy Eichner and another from Frozen actor Josh Gad. Both men commented on a video of the president drinking water with one hand.

“Is there another planet we can live on yet?” Eichner wrote.

She also retweeted Jane Lynch, who shared video footage of Trump supporters yawning mid-rally.

Pink’s jests were some of many making fun of Trump’s small rally turnout. The event was expected to have a massive amount of people show up with an alleged number close to one million being reserved ahead of time. The article reported that the number might have been skewed by K-pop fans who attempted to prank Trump by securing tickets they never intended to use.

Adding fuel to the fire is the fact that at least six staff members on Trump’s campaign team allegedly tested positive for the coronavirus before the event and people in attendance reportedly did not wear face masks.