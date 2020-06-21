CHAZ ‘Warlord’ Raz Simone Claims That Paramedics Refused To Help Injured Civilians

Rapper Raz Simone, who has recently been called one of the leaders, if not the sole leader, of Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone — also known as the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest — claimed on Twitter that paramedics had refused to administer first aid to civilians in need.

In a tweet published on Saturday night, Simone claimed that individuals in the CHOP area had been injured. However, despite paramedics and ambulances arriving to the scene, they did not enter in order to treat those injured.

“Medics refused to help even after people in the CHOP begged. They let our bro bleed out for 30 minutes till he died. F*ck politics. F*ck your currupt [sic] system,” he wrote.

In addition to the message, the tweet also included a video of a man yelling at first aid responders who remained in the ambulances.

As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, Seattle authorities were called to the area after reports of a shooting on Saturday around 2:30 in the morning local time. One man reportedly died from the wound, while another remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police claimed that though they had attempted to enter the area, they had been blocked by protestors.

“Officers attempted to locate a shooting victim but were met by a violent crowd that prevented officers safe access to the victims,” a statement issued by the department read (per CNN).

It is reportedly procedure that first aid responders cannot enter the area where there has been a violent crime — such as an incident with guns — without police protection.

Karen Ducey / Getty Images

Meanwhile, users on social media have been divided on Simone’s statement. A great number of users have lashed out at the rapper, claiming that he was to blame for the casualties due to his policies enacted as the “warlord” of the area.

“The blood is on YOUR hands, creep,” wrote Raheem Kassan, a former editor at Breitbart and current editor-in-chief at Human Events, in a tweet.

“You don’t get to shout to ‘tear down the system’ and then complain when it doesn’t save you, because YOU made it dangerous to operate there,” tweeted another user.

Supporters, however, have pointed out that the area was not fully autonomous, and had changed both its name and policy to allow paramedics.

“It’s autonomous from the police. That’s why they changed it to CHOP,” wrote one man in a tweet.

CHOP was founded earlier this month in response to the police reform protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.