Blake Shelton Shares Photo Of His Incredible Birthday Cake, Which Includes A Mini Version Of Gwen Stefani

A cake artist created fondant versions of Gwen and Blake.

Blake Shelton thanked his fans for all their birthday wishes on Saturday, and the “God’s Country” hitmaker also showed off the amazing cake that he was presented with during his party.

The country music superstar celebrated his 44th birthday on Thursday. His girlfriend, 50-year-old pop icon Gwen Stefani, was on hand to help him mark the occasion, as indicated by a cute photo that she shared on her Instagram page. “The Sweet Escape” singer also made an appearance in one of the two photos that Blake shared on his account, but she was in cake form.

Blake’s first photo showed the singer posing with a massive birthday cake shaped like a bright red Farmall tractor. A fondant version of Blake was sitting in the driver’s seat with his tiny hands on the steering wheel. Cake Blake was wearing a bright yellow-and-green Hawaiian shirt similar to the one that he was pictured rocking in Gwen’s sweet birthday snap. He also sported blue jeans and cowboy boots, and he was rocking salt-and-pepper waves just like those on the real Blake’s head.

Gwen’s fondant figure rocked a yellow top and blue jeans. She also sported a molded blond mane, as well as her signature red lip. Blake’s cake had a few lit sparklers stuck in the tractor’s silver exhaust pipe in lieu of traditional birthday candles. A tiny bottle of Smithsworks Vodka had also been placed on the hood of the tractor. According to Blake’s caption, his photo was taken at a bash thrown by his booze brand.

In the comments section of Blake’s post, Bakeland Bakery in Denison, Texas took credit for creating Blake’s birthday cake.

Blake’s party took place at his lake house in Oklahoma. For the event, the birthday boy rocked a bold green Hawaiian shirt decorated with orange tropical flowers. He also sported a pair of matching shorts, and he wore a floral lei around his neck. In his second photo, Blake was pretending to drink out of a massive cardboard cutout of a Smithsworks Vodka bottle. Party decorations could also be seen in the background of Blake’s photos, and it looked like the event had a luau theme.

While the real Gwen wasn’t pictured in Blake’s photos, her likeness also made an appearance on the wall of his lake house. A photo of the singer as a girl could be seen behind him, and it had words superimposed over it that read, “When I grow up, I’m gonna fall in love with Blake Shelton.”

Blake received an outpouring of love from his fans in response to his birthday post.

“Hooray!! You’re one of my favorite humans. Have a wonderful birthday!!” one admirer wrote.

“Wishing you continued success and that you and Gwen have lasting love and happiness,” another remark read.