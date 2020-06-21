Nicole Thorne Slays In Sexy Black Lingerie That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Brunette bombshell Nicole Thorne flaunted her ample assets in her latest Instagram post, thrilling her 1.4 million Instagram followers with a sexy trio of snaps. The pictures were taken in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated, and Nicole sat on the edge of a bed covered in beige linens. The bed had a dark headboard, and the rest of the space looked neutral, with beige walls and a few pot lights illuminating the space.

The sexy lingerie set Nicole rocked was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has worn many times before on her Instagram page. She made sure to acknowledge them by tagging their Instagram account in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The set featured a unique bra with several feminine details that added visual interest. The black bra featured cups with a mesh black fabric over a nude underlay, and the cups showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Rather than two straps stretching over her shoulders, the bra had a large cut-out detail on the front, with straps going around Nicole’s neck and a small horizontal strap stretching just below her collar bone. The edges of the cups were trimmed with a stunning floral lace embellishment, and the underwire of the bra poked up between Nicole’s breasts.

She paired the sexy top with high-waisted bottoms that came to just above her belly button. The bottoms were crafted from a semi-sheer black mesh fabric with the same floral embellishments, and the bottoms still left plenty of her toned stomach on display. Garter belt clips extended from the bottom of her underwear, adding a sultry vibe to the look.

Nicole’s long brunette locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down her chest and shoulder in soft waves. Bold brows framed her piercing eyes, and she had what appeared to be a soft pink-peach gloss on her plump lips.

In the second snap, she leaned back on the bed, and in the third, she brushed some of her hair away from her face as she gazed at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive expression.

Her followers absolutely loved the post, and it racked up over 13,500 likes within four hours, as well as 257 comments.

“I love this set,” one fan commented, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Delicious display,” another follower wrote.

“Looking beautiful,” a third fan remarked.

Nicole loves to flaunt her curves in sexy lingerie. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a smoking hot snap taken at The Warehouse Brisbane, as the geotag indicated. Nicole rocked an olive green bralette and a matching pair of thong underwear as she stood underneath an ornate chandelier. Light from a nearby window flooded the space for the stunning shot.