Alexa Collins Sizzles In A Revealing Black Bodysuit For A Series Of Smoking Hot Snaps

Blond bombshell Alexa Collins tantalized her 979,000 Instagram followers with her latest post, which featured a smoking hot series of snaps taken by a photography and videography company called Dreamstate, who she tagged in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. She also tagged the brand Yandy in the picture and caption, the brand behind the sexy bodysuit she wore in the photos.

The pictures were taken in Miami, Florida, according to the geotag. In the first snap, Alexa gazed off into the distance as she stood in a luxurious-looking bathroom. The black bodysuit featured a low-cut neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Her ample assets were framed by thick black straps that stretched around her neck in a halter style, and two thin black straps went over her shoulders for a unique look.

The bodysuit featured a zipper that stretched from her cleavage all the way down her toned stomach, and the garment was crafted from a black and beige polka-dot material. There were mesh panels near her hips, and a cut-out detail that was visible on her sides. Her sun-kissed skin looked incredible in the snap, and her blond hair was styled in effortless waves.

In the second snap, Alexa seductively began to unzip the zipper on the front of her bodysuit as she spread her legs on a bed covered in white linens. For the fourth shot, she stretched out across the bed on her stomach, showing off the back of the look. The bodysuit featured black straps that covered her back, with thicker straps crossing her lower back and thin black straps resembling the outline of a bra along her upper back. The bottom portion of the bodysuit was a thong style, and it left her pert posterior on full display.

She shared two more snaps that showed off the back of the sexy look, and her followers couldn’t get enough. Within one hour, the post had 8,100 likes, as well as 235 comments.

“Perfect,” one fan commented, followed by a heart emoji.

“Looking amazing,” another follower remarked.

“Wow love this set of pics,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of emoji.

“Gorgeous as usual!” a fourth follower added.

Alexa loves to flaunt her fit figure in all kinds of revealing ensembles, from activewear to swimwear to lingerie. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a snap in which she showed off her fit physique in a sports bra that revealed a serious amount of cleavage and a pair of high-waisted nude leggings. Her toned stomach was exposed in the ensemble, and her body looked incredible in the casual ensemble.