Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Her Toned Figure In A Nude Mini Dress

In her latest Instagram update, Tarsha Whitmore thrilled her 843,000 Instagram followers with a sizzling snap taken while she was perched in the driver’s seat of a luxurious-looking vehicle. The car appeared to be parked outside in a parking lot, as concrete with painted yellow stripes was visible beneath her feet, and the sky was a vibrant blue without a cloud in sight. The picture was captured in Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia, as the geotag indicated.

Tarsha sat on the edge of a black leather seat in the glossy white vehicle, and showed off her curves in a nude mini dress. The ensemble she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Tarsha made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging them in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The mini dress had a simple silhouette, yet looked stunning on Tarsha’s toned figure. The look was sleeveless, with thick straps stretching over her shoulders. A scooped neckline may have revealed a hint of cleavage, but Tarsha’s body was angled slightly to the side, and her long locks obscured part of her chest.

The dress had a figure-hugging fit and clung to her body, from her slim waist to her curvaceous hips, before ending just a few inches down her thighs. As a result, a large expanse of her toned thighs were on display, and her bronzed skin glowed in the sunlight.

Tarsha finished off the ensemble with a pair of high-top white sneakers with a red heart embellishment along one side. She placed one hand on her knee and the other on the door of the car as she gazed seductively at the camera.

Tarsha’s long locks tumbled down her chest and back in effortless curls, and she had a natural yet stunning beauty look. She appeared to have a pink gloss on her plump lips, and a hint of bronzer to accentuate her gorgeous features.

Tarsha’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 9,600 likes within two hours, as well as 109 comments from her eager fans.

“Obsesssssssssed, so fierce and gorgeous,” one follower wrote.

“How are you real,” another fan added, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“Absolute goddess,” a third follower commented.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha tantalized her followers with a stunning snap in which she wore nothing but a crisp white bathrobe. She showed off her hair, styled in mermaid waves, and blew a kiss at her followers in the stunning snap.