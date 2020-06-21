Jessica Killings Shows Off Enviable Physique In Sports Bra & Leggings For Leg Workout

Fitness model Jessica Killings took to social media site Instagram on Saturday, June 20, to post a new video of a leg workout she carried out at the gym.

For the workout, the fitness trainer chose a black sports bra that left much of her upper body on display, including her sculpted arms, shoulders, and midsection. She paired the top with black leggings that included a thick waistband and rose high on her hips, extending down to her ankles. The leggings contoured to the model’s shapely lower half, emphasizing her curvy booty and legs. Written on the calves of the leggings was the name of the fitness brand 1st Phorm in white lettering.

To complete the outfit, Jessica added a pair of black sneakers with white and green embellishments and a gold exercise watch. She wore her blonde waves loose and flowing down her back and shoulders and also appeared to have added a bit of eye makeup and lip gloss.

Jessica demonstrated four different leg-targeting exercises, each separated into an individual video clip in the post. She began with a move that required her to stand with her back to a cable machine and pull a rope through her legs while alternating between standing and bending over. In the second video clip, the model used a floor ladder to carry out a jumping exercise with a bar held across her shoulders behind her back.

The third video featured a different floor ladder with the shoulder bar in the same position. Jessica jumped backwards with her legs spread on either side of the ladder and lowered her body into a squat with each jump. The final video showed Jessica using a stability half ball with a dumbbell held in one hand. She stood with one leg balanced on the ball while moving the other into a reverse lunge and then extending it out behind her.

In the caption of the post, Jessica told her followers that her problem areas are the back and sides of her legs. She added that she focuses most of her training on these areas. The model explained that anyone prone to cellulite or wanting to lean out their legs should try the exercises in the video clips.

The post earned nearly 25,000 likes and a couple hundred comments from adoring fans within the first day.

“Your body is perfect. PERIOD,” one Instagram user complimented the model in the comments section of the post.

“So beautiful and so inspiring!! Beauty and beast!!” another fan wrote.