Fitness Model Lauren Simpson Wears Tight-Fitting Booty Shorts For New Glutes Workout

Fitness model Lauren Simpson took to popular social media site Instagram on Sunday, June 21, to post a new glutes workout video.

The workout video took place at Kingdom Gym, according to the geotag on the post. Lauren wore a white crop-top shirt with long sleeves that showed off a strip of toned tummy. She paired the top with tight-fitting black booty shorts that rose high on her hips and extended to just below her sculpted backside, leaving much of her chiseled legs on display. The shorts featured stripes of transparent material up the sides and a pinched design along the back. According to the caption on the post, Lauren’s outfit was from her activewear brand Ryderwear.

For footwear, the fitness trainer chose a pair of black sneakers while accessorizing with a scrunchie on one wrist. She pulled her platinum blond tresses back into a low ponytail and secured any extra loose strands with a bobby pin. Lauren also appeared to have made up her face with black mascara, eye shadow, and pink lip gloss.

The workout consisted of six different exercises, each featured in a separate video clip in the post. Lauren made use of a variety of machines and equipment at the gym, including barbells and resistance bands.

Lauren began the workout with a set of hip thrusts. She used a weighted barbell to complete the exercise, holding it across her hips as she leaned back against an exercise bench and dipped down to the floor with each thrust. In the second video, the fitness model demonstrated the angled step out using a red booty band. The third exercise was the Romanian deadlift, a move that required the use of a specialized exercise machine.

In the fourth video, Lauren performed leg presses with her feet at a high angle and in the fifth, she demonstrated the back extension, laying across a bench with her feet secured. The final exercise was the side-lying leg raise.

In the caption of the post, Lauren wrote out the exercises she performed in the video clips and added the number of sets and reps her followers should do for each. She also revealed that this coming week, her team will be filming new exercises and variations. Her new glute-specific training program is now available on her website and has options for both home and gym exercises.

