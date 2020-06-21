Hailey Baldwin Flaunts Her Every Curve In Skintight Leggings And Sports Bra

Hailey and Justin spent the day together recently.

Hailey Baldwin took an outing with husband Justin Bieber over the weekend, wearing a workout ensemble that showed off her amazing physique. The Daily Mail shared a few photos of the married couple grabbing some coffee in Los Angeles.

The model wore workout clothes that may have turned some heads. Hailey’s two-piece outfit was a soft mauve color that seemed to be the perfect choice to match her porcelain skin. Her sports bra featured a round neckline and medium straps that went around her slender shoulders. It also had a wide bottom band that sat just under her bosom to help keep it in place as she moved. The bra fit her perfectly. However, the skintight leggings also flaunted her curves nicely.

Hailey’s matching bottoms had a high waistband that stopped right below her belly button. Her toned legs were highlighted as the leggings hugged them all the way down to her ankles. Her derriere was also accentuated as the fabric clung to her backside, showing off her every curve.

The blond beauty threw on a pair of pink Adidas Yeezy sneakers with white ankle socks. Hailey also carried a beige long-sleeve sweatshirt over her shoulders just in case she needed it. In addition, she wore a black mask to cover her nose and mouth, courtesy of her famous husband’s brand Drew House.

Hailey’s blond locks were pulled back tightly into a high bun. Her ears were adorned with hoop earrings. It appeared that she may have gone makeup-free, as seen in the photos. She carried a bottle of water and her cell phone in her hand as well.

Justin opted to wear sweats for the excursion with his gorgeous wife. He had on a pair of gray sweatpants, a cherry red hooded sweatshirt, and a red beanie on his head. Instead of the same black mask that Hailey wore, Justin had a paper mask over his face. At one point, the singer carried his spouse’s coffee cup for her, as well as his own.

In addition to their coffee run, Just Jared reported that the famous couple was also seen leaving a medical facility wearing the same outfits.

Just three weeks ago, Justin and Hailey took to Instagram to discuss white privilege, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. They sat down with CNN commentator Angela Rye to begin the conversation about police brutality and how privileged they both are.