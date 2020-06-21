Hailey Baldwin Flaunts Her Every Curve In Skin-Tight Leggings And Sports Bra

Hailey and Justin spent the day together recently.

Hailey Baldwin took an outing with husband Justin over the weekend wearing a workout ensemble that showed off her amazing physique. The Daily Mail shared a few photos of the married couple grabbing some coffee in Los Angeles.

The model wore workout clothes on her outing and it may have turned heads in the process. Hailey’s two-piece outfit was a soft mauve color that seemed to be the perfect choice to match her porcelain skin. The sports bra featured a round neckline and medium straps that went around her slender shoulders. It also had a wide bottom band just under her bosom to help keep it in place as she moved. The bralette fit her perfectly. However, it was the skin-tight leggings that flaunted her curves nicely.

Hailey’s matching bottoms had a high waistband that stopped right below her belly button. Her toned legs were highlighted as the leggings hugged them all the way down to her ankles. Her derriere was also accentuated as the fabric clung to her backside showing off her every curve.

The blonde beauty threw on a pair of pink Adidas Yeezy sneakers with white ankle socks. Hailey Baldwin also carried a beige long-sleeve sweatshirt over her shoulders just in case she needed it. In addition, she wore a black mask to cover her nose and mouth, courtesy of her famous husband’s brand Drew House.

Hailey’s blonde locks were pulled back tightly into a high bun. Her ears were adorned with hoop earrings. It appeared that she may had gone makeup free, as seen in the photos. She carried a bottle of water and her cell phone in her hand s well.

Justin Bieber opted for sweats for the excursion with his gorgeous wife. He had on a pair of grey sweatpants, a cherry red hooded sweatshirt, and a red beanie on his head. Instead of the same black mask that Hailey wore, Justin had a paper mask over his face. At one point, the singer carried his spouse’s coffee cup for her, as well as his own.

In addition to their coffee run, Just Jared reported that the famous couple was also seen leaving a medical facility wearing the same outfits.

Just three weeks ago, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin took to Instagram to discuss white privilege, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. They sat down with CNN commentator Angela Rye to begin the conversation about police brutality and how privileged they both are.