D.L. Hughley Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Passing Out On Stage

Actor and comedian D.L. Hughley updated fans on his health via Instagram on Saturday. The star, filming from what appeared to be a hospital exam room, announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The actor entered the hospital after passing out during a comedy show in Nashville on Friday.

The comic was playing a set at Zanies Comedy Club to a sold-out crowd. Around 11 p.m., the comedian’s speech became “labored,” according to TMZ. A security guard came up to the stage to offer the performer something to drink, and shortly after that, Hughley passed out. Luckily the star’s manager was there to assist and break the star’s fall. After the incident, the actor was quickly ushered off stage to a waiting ambulance. Hughley was taken to Ascension St. Thomas West Hospital to receive treatment.

Fans at the club were left without answers on the comedian’s condition. It wasn’t until Hughley’s social media post late Saturday that anyone knew just what was going on. The star explained that he was treated for extreme dehydration and exhaustion. While at the emergency room, the hospital staff ran a battery of tests, and he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Hughley admitted the positive result was shocking.

“I also tested positive for COVID-19 which blew me away.”

During the two-minute-long video, the star explained that he was considered “asymptomatic.” He did not exhibit any symptoms of the coronavirus — Hughley did not have a low-grade fever, flu-like symptoms, shortness of breath, or a cough.

The Comedy Get Down star simply passed out on stage. The comedian made it a cautionary tale.

“If your a** pass out in the middle of a show on stage, you probably need to get tested.”

The comedian thanked fans for their good wishes, and even jokingly recognized his peers that “said such evil things” when the star was “scared to death.”

From the hospital, the star will go back to his hotel room to self-quarantine for two weeks. Hughley asked for some more good thoughts so that he may continue to heal and remain symptom-free.

“Thank you for your prayers and your well wishes and a few more of them won’t hurt.”

Hughley’s hotel stay isn’t just to help the star recover. COVID-19 is a highly contagious illness. People without symptoms can infect others, although it is unclear just how much asymptomatic individuals contribute to the spread of the disease.