Brooke Evers Plays The Ukulele While Wearing A Nude Bathing Suit With A Daring Cutout

Brooke Evers showed off her love for music in her latest Instagram upload on Saturday night. The hot model rocked a skimpy outfit while revealing to her fans in the caption of the post that she was “jammin.”

In the sexy snap, Brooke looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a nude bathing suit. The garment showed off her toned arms and shoulders and boasted a racy cutout in the front to flaunt her abundant cleavage.

The swimwear clung tightly to her tiny waist and rested high on her curvy hips. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the photo. She accessorized the style with a ring on her finger and a brown and beige ukulele in her hands.

Brooke sat on a stoop in front of an open door as she strummed the instrument. She had one knee bent and her head turned away from the camera as she wore a flirty smile on her face.

Brooke wore her blond hair parted to the side. She styled the golden locks in loose waves that she pushed over one of her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look seemed to consist of mascara-covered lashes and thick black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and darkened brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the application with nude lips.

Brooke’s 613,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 950 times within the first 12 minutes after it was published to her account. Fans also took to the comments section to leave over 25 remarks on the pic during that time.

“I love this,” one follower said.

“That’s poster worthy,” another wrote.

“Beautiful woman,” a third comment read.

“Very gorgeous,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing some skin in her online snaps. She’s most often seen rocking racy bathing suits, but she’s also been known to sport tiny tops and tight workout gear as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brooke recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a colorful bathing suit with a plunging neckline while soaking up some sun at the beach. To date, that pic has pulled in more than 7,700 likes and over 150 comments.