The ‘RHOA’ Cast Reportedly ‘Don’t Care’ If Nene Leakes Returns

Things are up in the air right now for the women of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The final cast for Season 13 is not solidified just yet, but it has been confirmed that Eva Marcille will not be returning. NeNe Leakes’ future is still unknown and her cast members reportedly “don’t care” if she returns to film with them or not.

An anonymous source spoke with Hollywood Life and said the only cast member looking forward to a NeNe return is Porsha Williams.

“Porsha is really hoping that NeNe does sign her contract and come back to the show,” the source claimed. “They’ve gotten extremely close especially during quarantine. NeNe is like a mother hen to her and always is checking in on PJ, it’s sweet. They’ve come really far.”

The other women from the show, including Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, and Kenya Moore, don’t have strong feelings about the OG returning.

“The other ladies don’t care either way if NeNe returns or not. They’re not surprised that NeNe hasn’t signed her contract yet because she does this every season. Last year she wasn’t in the first few episodes because she refused to sign her contract. They know NeNe is NeNe. They know she doesn’t make or break the show and feel it’ll go on successfully with or without her in it,” the source continued.

It had been rumored earlier this week that NeNe was fired from the show, and things only heated up when the former Glee star shared a cryptic tweet on social media. In the now-deleted post, NeNe said “You are NOT gonna get away with this! I promise.” The reality star’s manager, Steven Grossman, confirmed after the fact that she was not fired and was always welcome on the show.

While there haven’t been any rumors surrounding Cynthia and Kandi, they are expected to return. Kenya’s fate is a little more questionable as other rumors have suggested she was fired as well, but there has been no evidence to support that. After Eva announced she would not be returning to the show, fans began wondering who might take her spot.

Some viewers are hoping either Sheree Whitfield or Phaedra Parks will come back to the show, or for Tanya Sam or Marlo Hampton to be promoted from their positions as “friend of the Housewives.” Marlo has been a friend on RHOA for years and many feel its time she gets her own peach since she contributes so much to the drama anyway. Tanya has also gained a fan base over the last two seasons as a lovable go-with-the-flow cast member. Season 13 is currently on hold due to COVID-19 but is expected to pick up filming as soon as possible.