Ana Cheri Leaves Little To The Imagination While Wearing A Strappy Black Butterfly Lingerie Set

Ana Cheri left very little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram pic on Saturday night. The model showed off a ton of skin as she went scantily clad in front of the camera.

In the sexy shot, Ana looked like a total smokeshow while wearing some very revealing lingerie. The tiny bra boasted thin straps that fastened around her neck and showcased her toned arms. The straps also wrapped around her bare chest while exposing her cleavage and under boob. Only pink and black butterflies covered her naked bust.

The matching bottoms were very similar as they featured black straps that fit tightly around her tiny waist and curvy hips, and even attached to straps around her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the photo.

Ana sat on a hardwood floor for the snap. She had one hand placed behind her for balance and the other in her hair. She arched her back and bent her knees while giving a seductive stare into the lens.

Ana wore her dark brown hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in voluminous curls that tumbled over both of her shoulders.

She also opted for a bombshell makeup look. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as bold pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to complement her glowing skin with a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, under eyes, and brow bones. She seemed to complete the glam look with dark pink gloss on her lips and coral-colored blush on her cheekbones.

Ana’s over 12.6 million followers fell in love with the snap, clicking the like button more than 39,000 times within the first 25 minutes after it went live on the platform. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 480 remarks on the post.

“Literally only you can pull this off. QUEEN,” one follower gushed.

“How tf do you even put this on.. mad respect my girl,” another said.

“U legit are the hottest women,” a third comment read.

“Oh my goddess you look absolutely amazing,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The fitness model appears to have no qualms about showcasing her flawless physique in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking tiny tops, tight pants, and sexy lingerie in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ana recently delighted her followers when she sported a skimpy black crop top and some tight orange shorts. To date, that post has collected more than 200,000 likes and over 1,500 comments.