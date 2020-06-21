Sara Underwood Flaunts Her Curves In A Red Macrame Bikini

Sara posed in front of a waterfall.

Sara Underwood included a stunning view in the set of gorgeous bikini snapshots that she shared with her 9.1 million Instagram followers on Saturday, June 20. However, many fans of the former Playboy Playmate of the Year seemed to be more focused on what they saw in the foreground of her incredible photos.

Thanks to her unconventional lifestyle, the 36-year-old model is always posing for photos that stand out on social media. Sara travels a lot, and she stays in whimsical cabins built by her partner, Jacob Witzling, when the couple isn’t on the road. Jacob’s fairy tale creations are located in the woods of the Pacific Northwest, which is where Sara shoots many of her promotional photos for the brands that she has partnerships with.

The model’s latest pictures were taken somewhere in Oregon, as indicated by one of her hashtags. In her caption, Sara revealed that she was wearing a bikini from Fashion Nova, and the swimsuit suited her hippie nature. The garment was a vivid scarlet hue that popped against her photo’s woodland wonderland backdrop. It featured a triangle top with halter ties around the neck. The garment’s cups were covered with net-like macrame. The textile gave the top a textured appearance, and its long, tassel-like strings drew attention to Sara’s flat stomach. The fringe hung down to her navel.

Sara’s top had string ties in the center of the bust instead of the back. The garment wasn’t as revealing as some of the apparel that she models, but she was still putting a generous amount of cleavage on display.

The model’s matching bottoms were unadorned. They had a fixed front and string sides that were tied in bows right above Sara’s hip bones. She accessorized her look with a bright blue head scarf, which she wore over two braided pigtails.

In her first photo, Sara was standing up to show off her shapely legs. She stood on what appeared to be the remains of a large tree covered with green moss. Her picture was framed by towering rocky outcrops that were also coated with moss and other green fauna. Sara was standing in front of a large waterfall, which created a wall of white behind her. The model had her eyes closed, and she was smiling as she reached up to grab the tip of one of her pigtails. In her second snapshot, Sara was pictured sitting down on the damp-looking log.

It took just one hour for Sara’s photos to rack up over 28,000 likes, and the appreciative comments also came pouring in.

“Super cute, love the hippie vibes!” read one response to her post.

“Beautiful shot, stunning place,” remarked another fan.

Sara’s admirers also compared her to a “forest nymph” and a goddess,” and the adjectives “gorgeous” and “stunning” were used to describe her more than once.