James Van Der Beek Tells Fans That His Wife Kimberly Has Suffered Another Miscarriage

James Van Der Beek took to his Instagram page on Saturday to reveal the tragic news that his wife Kimberly has suffered a miscarriage after 17 weeks of pregnancy. According to People, Kimberly has suffered from five miscarriages over the last nine years.

In his Instagram post, James noted that he and his family had already suffered from a “brutal, very public miscarriage last November,” and were ecstatic to realize they were expecting yet again.

However, in light of what happened last year and the prolonged healing period, they chose to keep the news to themselves.

Unfortunately, last weekend, Kimberly suffered from another miscarriage.

The actor said he rushed his wife to the hospital for blood transfusions and felt “helpless” to do anything for her, aside from trying to keep her warm.

He concluded his caption by noting that “the world is in pain right now,” likely referring to the ongoing protests against systemic racism. He voiced his concern about how people are taking care of one another and asked what could be done to help those who need it.

Alongside his caption, the former Dancing with the Stars contestant shared a couple of touching family photos.

According to Too Fab, the images he shared were of two of his daughters. They were seen lying next to each other, almost touching foreheads.

James and Kimberly currently share five kids, Joshua, 8, Emilia, 4, Gwendolyn, 2, Annabel, 6, and Olivia, 9.

James’ Instagram post quickly received an outpouring of love and support from his many fans and followers. His share racked up over 3,600 comments and more than 57,500 likes.

Hundreds of people took to the 43-year-old’s comments section to wish he and his family well and give them advice on coping mechanisms.

“I love you guys so much… hugs from us,” wrote actress Nikki Reed alongside a red heart emoji.

Aside from Reed, many other celebrities also commented to leave condolences with the Van Der Beek family, including Emma Slater, Samm Levine, Todd Savvas, Guy Nattiv, and Randall Slavin.

“I am so sorry. I have been there and it hurts. You are not alone,” said one fan.

“There really are no words adequate for this situation. Sending you all love and healing,” added another.

“I am so sorry for your loss. I had a miscarriage last year and have never felt such pain and grief,” chimed in a third commenter.

“Sorry doesn’t help I know but I can give cyber hugs and send you all love and light at such a painful time. Xx,” contributed a fourth Instagrammer.