Anastasiya Kvitko Shows Off Her Insane Cleavage While Wearing A Low Cut Black Bodysuit

Anastasiya Kvitko returned to her Instagram account on Saturday night to share a steamy new post with her followers. The model flashed her curves while wishing her fans a happy weekend.

In the sexy snap, Anastasiya looked hotter than ever as she rocked a skintight black bodysuit. The garment featured short sleeves that showed off her toned arms, as well as a plunging neckline that flaunted her insane cleavage.

The garment fit tightly around her tiny waist and was cut high on her curvy hips. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with gold bracelets on her wrists.

Anastasiya posed with her legs crossed and one knee bent. She had both of her arms stretched out beside her and her back arched slightly as she looked away from the camera with a sultry expression on her face. In the background of the shot, a sunny sky and cityscape could be seen.

Anastasiya wore her brown hair pulled back into a messy bun at the base of her head. She appeared to part her hair to the side and left some strands free to frame her face.

She also rocked a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look seemed to include mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as soft dusting of eye shadow and darkened brows.

She looked to accentuate her facial features with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, and forehead. She appeared to complete the application with dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Anastasiya’s over 11.1 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post, clicking the like button more than 78,000 times within the first four hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also flooded the snap with over 1,000 messages in the comments section.

“Gorgeous outfit, you look amazing, wow,” one follower stated.

“Cute picture,” declared another.

“Love the hair looks great,” a third social media user wrote.

“Your body, day after day, is more beautiful and exciting,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flaunting her hourglass curves in racy outfits for her online photos. She’s often seen rocking racy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, and tight workout gear.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anastasiya most recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a black lace lingerie set and thigh-high boots. To date, that snap has garnered more than 254,000 likes and over 4,400 comments.