Ansel Elgort Breaks Silence On Sexual Assault Allegations, Says It’s ‘Simply Not What Happened’

Actor Ansel Elgort was accused of sexual assault on Friday after a woman came forward on Twitter claiming the incident happened when she was just 17. The woman, who identified herself as Gabby, shared intimate details of their first sexual encounter, which The Inquisitr previously reported on. The Baby Driver actor is now speaking out on Instagram, claiming he has never assaulted anyone before.

“I was distressed to see the social media posts about me that have been circulating in the past 24 hours,” Ansel began. “I cannot claim to understand Gabby’s feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone.”

In the lengthy post, the 26-year-old did admit to having a relationship with Gabby in 2014 when he was 20 years old. Gabby was 17 years old at the time and the two met over Snapchat and were living in New York. He said she sent him a direct message, never expecting a response, but Ansel did respond and the two met shortly after.

“Gabby and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship,” he continued. “Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well. I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared.”

The actor went on to apologize for his behavior and how he handled the end of his relationship with Gabby. He said he was “disgusted” and “deeply ashamed” of his actions.

“I am truly sorry. I know I must continue to reflect, learn, and work to grow in empathy.”

According to Gabby, she was a virgin before having intercourse with Ansel and was crying and in pain, but he continued without asking if she wanted to or stopping. Gabby also alleges that he asked her for naked photos, knowing she was underage, and that he asked to have a threesome with some of her friends who were also under 18 years old. Ansel reportedly told Gabby not to tell anyone of their relationship as it could have ruined his career, suggesting he knew what he was doing was wrong.

The comments underneath Ansel’s new Instagram post are mixed. Many support the actor and accuse Gabby of lying, while others are on her side and slamming him for assaulting her.

There is no word on the future of the upcoming West Side Story film, which stars Ansel and is currently in post-production. He is also currently filming the television series Tokyo Vice.

At this time, Gabby has not responded to Ansel’s denial of the sexual assault allegations.