Teens Allegedly Sabotaged Donald Trump’s Tulsa Rally By Reserving ‘Hundreds’ Of Tickets To Ensure Low Turnout

After reports suggested that President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa was dogged with lower than expected attendance, Twitter users began reporting that teenagers and fans of Korean music genre K-Pop had worked together to strike a “savage blow” against the president.

According to The Daily Mail, reports have suggested that young people worked to get a low turnout by reserving thousands of tickets without any intention of showing up.

One of the first tweets to mention the scheme came from political strategist Steve Schmidt.

“My 16 year old daughter and her friends in Park City Utah have hundreds of tickets. You have been rolled by America’s teens,” Schmidt tweeted to President Trump.

Schmidt later added a follow up, deriding the president’s campaign team for “bragging” about the million tickets that had been requested for the event.

This is what happened tonight. I’m dead serious when I say this. The teens of America have struck a savage blow against @realDonaldTrump. All across America teens ordered tickets to this event. The fools on the campaign bragged about a million tickets. lol. @ProjectLincoln. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) June 20, 2020

The communications strategist was soon echoed by a number of other social media users. For example, political scientist Alyssa R. Williams claimed that her teenager had enacted a similar scheme.

“My… daughter & friends did the same. I thought she was kidding me on how many teens were on board,” she wrote.

Other Twitter users openly admitted to reserving tickets in the hopes of prompting low turnout. One such example was a woman named Teresa Moore, who openly confessed that she had engaged in the sabotage.

“It wasn’t just teenagers. I’m 60 and I’ve got 300 tickets. And I’m an Oklahoma Democrat,” Moore claimed.

Freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez soon added her own thoughts on the matter in a reply to Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale, after Parscale blamed violent protests for keeping Trump supporters away from the rally.

“Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign [with] fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a tweet.

“Shout out to Zoomers. Y’all make me so proud,” she added.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Trump team had expected around one million supporters to show up after overwhelming ticket reservations. However, the arena which served as the location for the rally could not fill up its 20,000 seat capacity.

In addition to blaming violent protests, Parscale also claimed on Twitter that opponents of the president had prevented people from entering the locale and blocked metal detectors.

The Trump campaign has not yet addressed the new reports that hundreds of young people had deliberately tried to influence low turnout.