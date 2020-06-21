Ashleigh Jordan Trains Her Abs In Lavender Sports Bra And Gray Leggings For New Instagram Videos

Ashleigh Jordan added an ab workout to her Instagram page on Saturday.

Rocking a lavender sports bra and gray leggings, the blond bombshell started the circuit with a set of bicycle crunches. For this exercise, Ashleigh lay on her back and placed each hand on either side of her head. Then she lifted one knee towards her upper body and lifted her torso towards it, leading with the opposite elbow. In her caption, she recommended doing three sets of 20 repetitions.

Next, she assumed a plank position and then slowly rotated her hips from side to side. Ashleigh suggested doing three sets of 10 repetitions for this move.

A set of oblique crunches came next. Ashleigh lay on the ground and turned her legs to the side. Much like the first video of the series, she placed her hands on her head as she lifted and lowered her torso. In her caption, she recommended doing three sets of 15 repetitions on each side.

In the fourth video, Ashleigh ended the workout with a set of reverse plank leg lifts. With her body facing the ceiling, Ashleigh propped herself up with her arms for this one and extended her legs in front of her. Then she bent one knee and raised her leg. After she lowered it, Ashleigh repeated the exercise on the other side. She suggested doing three sets of 10 repetitions.

Ashleigh used the last clip in the series to share a meal idea with her followers. After explaining that she likes to combine meat, vegetables, and a complex carb when she eats, she said that a beef stir fry was a delicious way to do so. Ashleigh added that she normally cooks all of the ingredients in a skillet and that it takes about 10 minutes to make.

The post racked up more than 14,000 times in an hour. In the almost 100 comments, some of Ashleigh’s fans seemed more focused on her outfit than the workout demonstration or the meal she suggested. The sports bra and leggings are both from Ashleigh’s athleisure line, NVGTN, and she shared that they’ll be launching new products near the end of the month.

“This bra, I’m obsessed,” one person wrote before adding a series of heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“I’m so excited for the launch and this workout is AMAZING,” another added.

But there were other Instagram users who centered their comments around Ashleigh’s ab-focused circuit instead of her clothes.

“Can already tell that this lil circuit is going to burn,” a third commenter wrote.