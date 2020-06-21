Democratic Strategist Explains Why The 2020 Presidential Election Might Come Down To What Women Want

Veteran Fox News contributor Leslie Marshall explained in a recent opinion editorial why she believes women could decide the November presidential election in favor of Joe Biden.

In her explanation, which was published on Saturday, the Democratic Strategist said there is something even more important in recent polling data than just who is ahead and who is behind.

Marshall cited polls that show Biden with a double-digit lead, some say up to 15 points. That data has been dismissed by many conservatives because of the negative polling data that was found to be inconsequential in the 2016 election. However, according to Marshall, Biden has an even stronger lead with female voters than Clinton had in 2016.

“Biden’s leading with female registered voters by 50 percent to 35 percent,” Marshall said.

“Clinton, a female herself had an advantage, but only 14 percentage points. And, Biden’s point margin among female voters has grown from 19 percent earlier this year to the 25-point margin he currently holds.”

President Donald Trump lost the majority of women over 45 by just three percentage points in 2016 but according to Marshall, he won white female voters over the age of 45 with 52 percent of the vote. However, that statistic is significant since the president’s support with that demographic is currently fading. Marshall reported that Biden leads this group by a margin of 17 points, and growing with a drastic increase from his nine-point lead in March of 2020.

The potential threat to Trump’s campaign only strengthens when the numbers are broken down further to look at Biden’s lead in battleground statues such as Georgia, Iowa, and Texas. According to Marshall, the latest polls show Biden “within striking distance” of winning those crucial states, which is something Clinton lacked in 2016.

“He is currently tied with Trump in Arkansas and there are whispers that Georgia might turn blue,” Marshall said.

According to the Democratic strategist, Trump has decreased his support among many women due to his handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Marshall cited statistics that showed more than 60 percent of women disapproved of the president’s choices in the face of the worldwide pandemic.

The Fox News contributor also cited economic issues as being a potential source of conflict for women in American, many of whom either lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 crisis or stay at home with children as part of single-income families.

Marshall wrapped up her analysis saying that she believes there are just too many women who feel the Republican incumbent hasn’t risen to meet the crisis’ that have been thrust upon him, but has instead, resorted to childish antics such as name-calling.

“The next president of the United States will be another white guy, but it will be women who are the deciders this time around,” Marshall said.

“And those female voters could be key to ejecting Donald Trump from the White House.”

Polling analyst Harry Enten of CNN came to a similar conclusion just days ago, as The Inquisitr previously reported. At the time, Enten took a look at his most recent data, saying that the president would need to bolster his numbers among female voters before the November election if he wanted to secure a second term in the White House.