Kylie Jenner Reportedly Plans To ‘Spoil’ Travis Scott On Father’s Day

Kylie Jenner reportedly has big plans for Father’s Day. Jenner wants to “spoil” Travis Scott, the father of her daughter Stormi Webster, Hollywood Life exclusively reported on Saturday evening.

A source close to the Kardashians told the outlet that the fashion icon enjoys going “all out when it comes to celebrations and gifts and she will definitely put in the same effort for Travis on behalf of Stormi.”

The insider continued, saying that out of the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, the 22-year-old likes to “spoil the most and Travis’ Father’s Day will be no different.”

While Scott and Jenner are reportedly not together romantically at this time, they have been spending time together lately for their daughter. According to the article, the rapper recently hosted his daughter in an Instagram live on his account while he did a digital Fortnite concert. The two also recently went swimming together in Palm Springs.

The source told Hollywood Life that Scott is “a great father to Stormi” and that Jenner is grateful to have him in her life.

They also claimed that Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, had previously given her daughter some important advice about raising a family.

“Her mom has instilled in her that it doesn’t matter what happens between the parents, the kids always come first and Kylie is a firm believer in that.”

Stormi’s parents first split up in October 2019 after they were together for two years. Since then, they have managed to get their relationship back into friendly territory as they work together at co-parenting their young daughter.

The insider said she and Scott were currently doing “better than ever” and that Jenner is excellent at making “sure he feels loved and special.”

They allegedly talk often and keep up to date with each other regularly.

Hollywood Life further stated that Jenner and Scott went out for dinner together on Saturday evening at The Nice Guy.

The former couple apparently tried to “keep a low profile as they covered their faces and looked away from cameras leaving the VIP destination,” noted the article.

Aside from spending time with her ex-flame, Jenner will reportedly do something with her sister Kendall and their dad, Caitlyn, for the holiday, although the insider did not go into details on their plans.

On Saturday, The Inquisitr reported that the sisters posed in steamy bodysuits on Instagram to announce that they were launching a joint makeup line under Kylie Cosmetics. The line will be called Kendall x Kylie, and it will officially launch on June 26.