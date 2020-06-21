Blac Chyna Flaunts Her Booty In A Knit Lace Dress

Blac Chyna tantalized her 16.3 million Instagram followers on Saturday, June 20, sharing a photo of herself wearing a lace knit dress that left little to the imagination.

The 32-year-old model laid down on a white couch, one hand in front of her chest, the other propping her head up. She looked at the camera with half-lidded, bedroom eyes and a “come hither” stare. Her mouth was closed, her lips formed into a straight line.

As Chyna leaned on the sofa, her back was arched, her chest puffed and her booty popped out.

She rocked a skimpy frock that showcased all of her curves, much to her followers’ delight. Though the ensemble sported a high neckline, her sideboob was on display, her chest prominent in the image. The outfit’s see-through fabric also gave it a racy vibe.

The short dress barely covered her bottom, its sheer fabric exposing her upper thigh and part of her derriere.

Her followers also got a glimpse at several of her tattoos, including one on her side and two on her legs.

Chyna wore her hair in a cotton candy pink wig. Her locks were parted in the middle, and her straight strands tumbled down her shoulder and off of the couch.

Chyna’s makeup palette appeared to match her tresses. Her brows looked to be groomed, shaped, and filled in with pencil. Her lids seemed to be dusted with a shimmering pink shadow and swiped with black liner. Her feathery lashes fanned out and curled upwards in a dramatic fashion. Her lower lashes appeared to be coated with black mascara, while her waterline seemed to be filled in with kohl pencil.

Her sculpted cheeks looked to be contoured and brushed with bronzer.

Her lips appeared outlined with a mocha-colored lipliner, and filled in with a light pink gloss.

At the time of this writing, the image racked up more than 13,700 likes and over 100 comments.

Her followers flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to shower the model with compliments and praise.

“BEAUTIFUL,” one fan exclaimed in all-caps.

“Original baddest,” wrote another social media user, punctuating their comment with a flame emoji.

“Go boo,” said a third person, including several “100”s and a heart-eye emoji.

“My goodness,” commented a fourth follower, adding a flame emoji and a smiley face blowing a kiss.

Blac Chyna has been active on Instagram the past two days, sharing pictures of herself in multiple ensembles, such as a snakeskin-print bodysuit as well as a mustard-colored dress.