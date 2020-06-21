‘GMA’s Ginger Zee Shows Off Her Amazing Flexibility In New Instagram Snap

Ginger Zee does more than just talk meteorology.

Ginger Zee seems to be a force to be reckoned with. The Good Morning America meteorologist has taken certain steps in her continuing fight against depression and taking up yoga appears to be one of them. She is an advocate for mental health and has spoken up about her own battles that she has faced. She has also been sharing on her Instagram some yoga poses during a free class that a friends of hers was offering. Her latest post revealed just how flexible she really is.

Ginger flaunted her toned abs by doing what she called “a wheel.” Her body was fully bent backwards. She had both feet planted firmly on the floor and the palms of her hands facing towards her frame. Her back was arched with her flat tummy high in the air. The mom of two made the move appear to be effortless, however, she said in the caption that she doesn’t think this is a “flawless” wheel. She indicated that her goal is to be doing this exact same thing as when she is 90 years old.

Ginger indicated that she gets in her practice a few times a week. It looked like her yoga practice has helped her to achieve that goal so far. The television personality wore a pair of black shorts and a matching sports bralette as she attempted the feat. Her hair was swept up into a tight bun and stayed in place as her head was upside down.

It may be that Ginger Zee’s Dancing with the Stars experience played a big part in helping her to continue the goal of keeping herself fit and healthy. There were many impressed followers who were amazed that Ginger could twist herself backwards like that.

“One word… WOW,” a fan said.

“Looks flawless to me! Practice, not perfection,” another person observed.

“Wow, that’s impressive. You look absolutely beautiful,” a third fan told her.

Even Dancing with the Stars pro, Jenna Johnson, was impressed with Ginger Zee’s flexibility. She also commented saying how much she loves her for doing this.

Ginger performed her wheel pose right next to her beautiful staircase that can be seen in the background of the photo. There was a white carpet that she was on as well.

The 39-year-old has been broadcasting the weather from home since the COVID-19 pandemic began. So far she and her family has stayed healthy and safe from the virus.

Her Good Morning America co-worker, Robin Roberts, has also been working from home for the past few weeks. The morning news anchor posted an Instagram photo recently of herself getting showered with kisses from her little pooch Lil Man Lukas. It was a sweet moment between them.