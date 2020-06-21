Yaslen Clemente And Isabella Buscemi Get Silly In Matching Bikinis

Yaslen and Isabella poured drinks in each other's mouths in their fun video.

Yaslen Clemente and Isabella Buscemi were twinning in tiny bikinis in the Instagram video that Yaslen shared with her 1.9 million Instagram followers on Saturday.

The two pals looked like they had a blast collaborating on their latest piece of promotional content for Bang Energy, and they even poured the beverage into each other’s mouths at one point in the entertaining video.

Yaslen and Isabella wore the same colorful swimsuit for their shoot. It was a skimpy string bikini with a geometric print in various shades of pink and blue. The garment’s top featured string accents on the bust that stretched over the inner chest area. The unique detail drew the eye to both models’ curvy cleavage.

The bathing suit’s matching bottoms featured two strings on each side that were connected to the garment’s daringly low front. The top string was strung through a series of small loops, and it stretched over the entire lower abdominal area. The bottoms had a thong back, but it was only briefly shown in Yaslen and Isabella’s video.

The models’ identical bathing suits perfectly showcased their hourglass figures, including their voluptuous busts, tiny waists, and curvy hips. Both models also wore their blond hair down, but Yaslen’s shoulder-length locks were significantly shorter than Isabella’s long waves.

In the video, the two models were shown getting goofy in a grotto. Their adventure began with a shot of Isabella sticking her head out of the entrance of the stone structure. She looked around as if she was checking to make sure that the coast was clear, and she motioned for Yaslen to follow her. The two women then made finger guns with their hands and pointed them around.

The friends were shown laughing as Yaslen spilled some of her energy drink on Isabella’s face, and they continued smiling as Isabella helped Yaslen sit on a high ledge inside the grotto. The video ended with a shot of Isabella sitting in front of Yaslen as the two bubbly models blew the camera a kiss.

Yaslen and Isabella’s video has earned over 8,000 likes since it was uploaded to Yaslen’s Instagram account, and fans of the gal pals couldn’t quit gushing over the gorgeous models in the comments section of the post.

“Love the way you girls are so sweet so wonderful,” one fan wrote.

“Can I like this video twice?” another comment read.

“Love it Yaslen and Isabella. You 2 are so beautiful and work great together,” a third admirer said.

Isabella and Yaslen often team up for their Bang Energy ads. In one video, the two popular models entertained their viewers by doing yoga together.