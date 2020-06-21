Blac Chyna Showcases Her Curves In A Mustard Yellow Dress

Blac Chyna wowed her 16.3 million Instagram followers with one of her latest uploads, which she shared to the platform on Saturday, June 20. She stunned in a dark yellow frock from her new line, Blac Chyna Closet.

The model, 32, had her back to the camera as she posed from the side in the seductive snap. She turned her head over her shoulder and shot the camera a sultry look, her eyes half-lidded while she gazed at the lens. Her mouth was closed, her lips in a straight line.

The clingy dress featured multiple vertical lines that slid down the body of the outfit. The ensemble featured a zipper that started at her back and ended all the way down at the hem of the fabric. It particularly emphasized her derriere, which took center stage in the photo. Her prominent bust was also on display, especially at the angle of the image.

Fans caught a glimpse at Chyna’s large, multicolored back tattoo due to the open back.

She wore her hair in a long bob with a heavy bang across her forehead. Her dark tresses fanned out at the bottom.

Her nails looked to be lacquered with a hot pink polish.

Chyna seemed to wear heavy eye makeup, starting with her feathery lashes, which appeared to be coated with black mascara. Her brown eyes looked to be heavily rimmed with kohl liner.

Her sculpted cheeks appeared to be brushed with bronzer and highlighter, making her cheekbones pop.

Her lips looked to be lined with mocha-colored liner and filled in with an icy pink gloss.

Chyna’s fans flocked to the comments section of her post in droves, eager to compliment the model on one of her latest looks. While some chose to leave rows of emoji for the star, others commented with lengthier messages.

Some fans were here for her ensemble.

“Nice dress,” wrote one social media user.

“A mfn look,” shared another follower, punctuating their comment with a heart-eye emoji.

“Beautiful outfit,” commented a third person.

Others quoted Destiny’s Child, referring to Chyna’s derriere.

“Bootilicious,” they gushed, including an explosion emoji.

As Blac Chyna fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the model frequently shows off her curves on her Instagram grid. One of her latest shares featured Chyna wearing another ensemble from Blac Chyna Closet, this one a gray-and-brown snakeskin bodysuit. The outfit showcased all of her assets, putting her voluptuous bust and curvaceous bottom on display.