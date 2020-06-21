Stabbing Spree In The UK Leaves At Least 3 People Dead And ‘A Number’ Of Others Injured

A stabbing rampage in the town of Reading in the United Kingdom has left at least three people dead. In addition, it has been reported that “a number” of other individuals have been taken to the hospital, though no further details were given about their health status.

According to the BBC, police are currently looking into a motive for the attack. Though officials have claimed they are not currently treating the incident as terror-related, some sources have claimed that terrorism is currently being reviewed as a possible motive. In addition, counter terrorism agents were called in to assess the incident.

Authorities have detained the suspected perpetrator, who has been described as a 25 year old man from the area who was described as of Libyan descent. He was arrested at the scene.

The location of the attack was at a public park called Forbury Gardens. The Gardens had previously won several awards for being one of the best parks in the United Kingdom, including the Green Flag prize for being “welcoming, safe, [and] well maintained” (per the official website of Reading).

A bystander was able to give reporters an account of the incident, claiming that the suspect targeted residents who were enjoying outdoor social interaction after months of mandated lockdowns.

“The park was pretty full, a lot of people sat around drinking with friends when one lone person walked through, suddenly shouted some unintelligible words and went round a large group trying to stab them,” the bystander claimed.

Suggesting that the attack did not have a specific target, the suspect allegedly continued his rampage to other groups in the area.

“He stabbed three of them and then turned and started running towards me, when we turned and started running,” the bystander continued.

“When he realized that he couldn’t catch us he tried to stab another group sat down,” the witness added.

“He got one in the back of the neck and then when he realized everyone was starting to run, he ran out the park,” he concluded.

Leon Neal / Getty Images

Other bystanders added that law enforcement and ambulances appeared quickly onto the scene after the attack, and that police helicopters continued to circle around the area for “hours” after the stabbing.

Several British lawmakers have expressed their grief and condolences on social media, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

