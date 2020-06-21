Laura Marie Looks Smoking Hot In A Tight Purple Crop Top & White Lace Panties

Laura Marie treated her adoring fans to yet another racy pic on Instagram. The model showed off her fit figure while revealing that she felt blessed in her most recent post on Friday night.

In the sexy snap, Laura looked like a brunette bombshell as she rocked a tight purple crop top. The shirt boasted long sleeves and fit snugly around her ample bust.

She also wore a pair of white lace panties. The lingerie rested high on her curvy hips and accentuated her petite waist, flat tummy, and toned abs. Fans also got a peek at her lean legs in the shot. She accessorized the style with jeweled clips in her hair, a dainty necklace, and a bellybutton ring.

Laura posed with both of her hands at her sides. She pushed her hip out slightly as she gave a smoldering look into the camera. In the background, shelves with multiple books can be seen, as well as some green plants.

Laura wore her dark hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look seemed to include black eyeliner and mascara-covered lashes, as well as smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her glowing skin with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She appeared to complete the application with dark pink gloss on her full lips.

Laura’s over 1.5 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post. The photo earned more than 11,000 likes in just under 24 hours after it was published to her account. Fans also took to the comments section to leave over 220 messages during that time.

“I think you look fabulous in this amazing suit,” one follower stated.

“Gorgeous beautiful I love you,” another wrote.

“Blessed, to have you on my Ig,” a third comment read.

“You’re already an angel of earth,” a fourth social media user stated.

The model is known for rocking scanty outfits in her online snaps. Fans have grown used to seeing her parade around in tiny bathing suits, sexy lingerie, and skimpy tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura recently delighted her followers when she rocked a black and white floral bikini that hugged all of her enviable curves. To date, that snap has racked up more than 11,000 likes and over 180 comments.