Blac Chyna Poses In A Snakeskin Bodysuit

Blac Chyna took to Instagram on Friday, June 19, to share a sexy snap of herself wearing a low-cut, snakeskin-patterned one-piece ensemble that left her 16.3 million followers clamoring for more.

The former reality star, 32, dazzled in the bodysuit, which flaunted all of her curves. The outfit appeared to be part of her new fashion line, Blac Chyna Closet.

Chyna stood tall in the image, which was taken against a gray background, accentuating the color of her clothing. She turned her body to the side. Both arms were bent at the elbows, one hand touching the back of her head, while her other arm rested on top of her head. She tilted her chin into her arm, closing her eyes in a seductive fashion. The model’s lips were slightly parted, and a hint of her pearly white teeth peeked out.

The ensemble boasted thin straps that curved around her shoulders. It featured a deep V neckline that ended below Chyna’s chest, showing off her buxom bust and ample cleavage, her décolletage piercing glinting in the light. It sported a thin belt around her waist, emphasizing her hourglass figure. The bodysuit hugged her curves, particularly showing off her booty.

She paired the one-piece with lucite heels.

Chyna appeared to wear a smoky eye, her lids seemingly dusted with charcoal shadow. Her lush, feathery lashes curled upwards in dramatic fashion.

Her sculpted cheekbones looked to be brushed with bronzer, making her cheekbones pop.

Her lips seemed to be filled in with a frosty pink gloss.

Her nails appeared to be lacquered with a bright red polish.

In the comments section of the post, Chyna’s fans showered her with compliments and praise.

Some were in awe of her complexion.

“Wow that’s some awesome skin,” gushed one fan, punctuating their comment with three heart-eye emoji.

Others were all about Chyna’s ensemble.

“Love this look, my favorite look,” shared a second social media user.

“Beautiful outfit,” replied a third follower, adding a red heart to their comment.

Others professed their love for the model.

“Yes queen period,” replied a fourth person.

Many simply responded with rows of flame and heart-eye emoji.

At the time of this writing, the photo racked up close to 26,000 likes and received nearly 200 comments.

