Ireland Baldwin Rocks A Sports Bra & Flips Off The Camera In New Instagram Post

Ireland Baldwin took to her Instagram feed to share a new photo series today, and she flipped off the camera in a playful photo as she rocked a red sports bra and dark pants. The model sent encouragement to her followers in the caption with a message about haters and self-love, and it seems to have been well-received.

In the first photo, she stood facing the camera straight-on with her right hand on her hip. She gave a hint of a smile with her lips pursed, and her figure was on show, thanks to her revealing outfit. Her light red sports bra had a classic cut with thick straps and a scoop neckline, and her dark pants had flirty lace-up accents in the front.

Ireland wore her hair up in a casual high bun, and seemingly wore minimal makeup that included blush and glossy light pink lipstick. However, she opted to go without false lashes or eyeshadow and allowed her natural beauty to shine. Moreover, she accessorized with a couple of hoop earrings but nothing else.

In the second photo, she tugged at her waistband and made a kissy face.

The third and fourth photos were almost identical, and Ireland stood with her left hand in the air as she flipped off the camera. She stuck her tongue out to the side and seemed to be having a lot of fun. Considering her caption, the final pictures were likely directed to the haters.

Her followers headed to the comments section to respond to the photos and caption, with many people thanking her for the encouragement.

“Thank you for that message, it needs to be heard often – much luv,” wrote a supporter.

“My daughter whose [sic] 24 read and loved this! You’re beautiful and you inspire!” exclaimed a second fan.

“You are beautiful and you know it that’s all that matters,” declared another devotee.

“Love all that you are about. You empower so many women & humans. Keep being you, bc you are amazing!” expressed a fourth social media user.

In addition, the model posted another photo series to her page on June 12 that received more than 32,700 likes. She sported a light green swimsuit with a high leg cut and a thong cut in the back. It had thin straps, a low neckline, and a thin piece of string that cinched her waist. Ireland wore her hair down in a casual hairstyle with pieces of her locks partially obscuring her right eye. She posed indoors for the alluring shots.