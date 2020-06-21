Christy Carlson Romano Stuns In A Sexy Yellow Bikini That She Says, ‘I Didn’t Think I Could Wear’

Christy Carlson Romano slays in a new swimsuit.

Christy Carlson Romano is celebrating her curves with a brand new Instagram snap that has stunned her 447,000 followers. The Disney alum posted a sexy photo that flaunted her amazing body, even after having two kids in five years. She posed wearing a yellow Bondi Beach bikini that seemed to accentuate her curvy physique.

The two-piece swimwear featured a strapless tube top with a knotted tie in between her barely-covered bosom. The long sleeves that were slightly attached to the sides of the top added a unique flare to the summery number. The skimpy bikini bottoms dipped down low enough to expose Christy’s well-toned tummy. While the back of the swimsuit wasn’t shown on the Even Stevens actress, FashionNova’s main site that she linked to revealed that her backside would definitely be plenty exposed if she were to turn around.

In the photo, Christy Carlson Romano was twirling her long brown hair in the sultry pose. Her tresses were kept wavy with what looked like blonde highlights intertwined throughout her strands. She was slightly smiling for the camera. Christy appeared to have some smoky color on her eyelids with also some heavy eyeliner and full lush lashes. The mom of two added a hint of color on her high cheekbones as well.

The brunette beauty was sitting outside on a lounge chair that is likely in her backyard. She was surrounded by greenery and flower bushes in the background. It appeared to be a warm, sunny day when the picture was taken.

In her Instagram stories, Christy revealed how much her husband, Brendan Rooney, was wowed by what she was wearing, despite being insecure about her body. Her fans were also highly impressed by the teeny yellow bikini.

“Ren Steven’s looking so fine. Killing that swimsuit,” one of her fans wrote.

“Wow your so gorgeous,” someone else said.

“You absolutely rock that swimsuit,” a third person commented.

“Hello gorgeous! Love that color on you,” a fourth follower said.

Christy mentioned in the caption that she intended to only wear the top half of the swimsuit. However, she decided to go for the gusto and threw on the whole outfit. Her husband was happy that she changed her mind, according to the former Disney Channel star.

Last month, Christy Carlson Romano thrilled her fans when she transformed into her alter-ego, Kim Possible, during the “Wipe It Down” challenge. She put on a red wig in the tik-tok video and it was a big hit.