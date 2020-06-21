Amy Schumer Offers Support To Women Speaking Out About Sexual Harassment In Comedy

Comedienne Amy Schumer took to Instagram on Saturday evening to offer her support to women who are speaking out about sexual harassment in the comedy world. In the post, which was a snap of a block of text, Schumer applauded the women who are “brave” enough to speak out about the sexual harassment they’ve endured at the hands of male comedians. Schumer said she was especially proud of the women who were talking about the abuse they endured when they were underage.

The comedienne went on to say that “there are great men out there,” but that there are also lots of men out there who “abuse women and girls” for various reasons. She unequivocally stated that no matter what the reasons were, the behavior was unacceptable and that she will stand with the accusers so they know they’re not alone.

She ended the post by offering to be a compassionate listener for anyone who wanted to talk about the harassment they’d endured in the industry. She offered to “help as best I can.” Schumer even posted her phone number in her bio so that people could reach out to her.

Schumer’s show of support comes days after several women accused comedian Chris D’Elia of sexual harassment. Simoné Rossi, a fellow comedian, was the first woman to publicly accuse D’Elia. Rossi posted screenshots of messages between her and D’Elia on her Twitter, saying that they were part of an extensive grooming process D’Elia engaged her in when she was only 16 years old.

Rossi said in the thread that she and D’Elia were involved in a longterm flirtation, which she understood years later to be him using his power as a comedian she adored to coerce her into an inappropriate relationship. Rossi added that she was not the only underage girl D’Elia had victimized in this way.

Because of Rossi’s accusations, D’Elia’s name started trending on Twitter, and several other women started to speak up about their experiences with D’Elia. One woman claimed that D’Elia had exposed himself to her. Another alleged that D’Elia tried to have sex with her friend and then threatened her for posting about it online. Yet another woman said one of D’Elia’s friends told her never to send D’Elia nudes because he often used them to make memes to share with other comedian friends.

D’Elia has denied all the allegations against him.

D’Elia is far from the only comedian to be accused of sexual harassment or sexual abuse. Perhaps the most high-profile #MeToo scandal to hit the comedy world was when several women came forward about the sexual harassment they’d faced from Louis C.K., however, there are several less prominent cases of sexual harassment in the comedy world, according to Vox.