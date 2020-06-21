Sofia Jamora Showcases Cleavage In Risqué Black Top In New Selfie

Sofia Jamora has been posting plenty of bikini pics lately on her Instagram feed, but she switched it up with her two newest shares. In her most recent update, she showed off her cleavage in a revealing black shirt as she snapped a selfie.

She stood indoors in front of an open closet and glanced at her phone screen as she held the phone up with one hand. Her black top had short sleeves and was only held together in the middle with string that she tied into a bow. The risqué look could have easily led to a wardrobe malfunction, and it hugged the sides of her chest and left her cleavage bare.

Sofia wore her hair slicked back into a high bun, and her chic makeup application added to the flirty vibes. She seemed to sport silver eyeshadow, long lashes that flared out at the sides, pink blush, and glossy light pink lipstick.

She accessorized her look with earrings and a necklace. The former was a small silver hoop with a couple of charms hanging from it, one resembled a safety pin and another was a silver chain. In addition, her necklace was short and had a geometric charm.

The brightest pop of color of her look was her neon yellow manicure, and the tone likely caught the attention of her fans.

Behind her was a busy room with a blue glow in the backdrop and a variety of clothing hanging in the closet.

The update has garnered over 37,600 likes in the first hour since it was posted, and her followers headed to the comments section with their thoughts.

“BEAUTY,” raved a fan.

“I wanna look like this,” declared a second devotee.

“Selfie mode activated J’adore,” declared another social media user.

“That sounds like Poetic Justice,” wrote a fourth supporter, with others making similar observations.

The song “Poetic Justice” by Kendrick Lamar features the line that the model used in the caption, and it was a good fit for the selfie.

The social media sensation posted another photo set six days ago and flaunted her chest, although that time, she rocked an orange bikini instead of a shirt. She posed in an outdoor shower with rock tiles, and her neon swimsuit stole the show. The bikini had a triangle-style top and tiny thong bottoms with thin straps that rested high on her hips.

In the first photo, she played with her hair and gave a small pout.