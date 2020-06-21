Post Malone’s Newly Released French Wine Sells Out Completely In Just Two Days

Rapper Post Malone recently released his very own French rosé and it was a massive hit.

Rapper Post Malone is starting a new business endeavor in the alcohol industry and has found nearly instant incredible success. The 24-year-old recently released his very own French rosé entitled Maison No. 9 and the wine sold out completely in just two days, according to TMZ.

Over the past two days alone, Malone sold 50,000 bottles of wine which was his entire starting inventory. Fans that would like to snag a bottle of their own will have to wait for the wine to be restocked. The rosé is fairly affordable at $21.99 a bottle and has been rated very highly by wine connoisseurs. In fact, it was awarded an impressive 90 overall score on Wine.com, along with a raving review on their official website.

“The color of this beautiful wine is a stunningly bright and soft shade of pink. Intense and inviting aromas of freshly-picked fruit, strolling through a flower garden. Scents of ripe pineapple, fresh pear and strawberry meet hints of sweet French confections. From the first taste it is zippy, fresh and dances crisp across the tongue. The incredible acidity is met by fresh red and tropical fruits that balance with a clean finish. This dry, classic Rosé is wonderfully balanced and round with a texture that is mouthwatering and savory.”

The review goes on to state that this particular wine is the perfect choice for any sort of social occasion and pairs well with a great variety of food types, including “fresh, meatier fish and shellfish, summer salads from the garden and the classic French roasted chicken.”

This particular wine was imported from the south of France and is a blend of several different kinds of wine including Grenache Noir, Cinsault, Syrah and Merlot. Malone chose the name Maison No. 9 after being inspired by his own personal favorite tarot card, the Nine of Swords.

Those wishing to purchase a bottle of Maison No. 9 will be able to do so on Monday when the supply is replenished, if they act quick. The wine is being sold through the sales website Vivino which crashed during the first day of sales due to the many, many people trying to access the website.

