Robin Holzken Wears Just Bikini Bottoms In Sizzling Poolside Photo

Robin Holzken took to her Instagram page today to share a photo with summery vibes. She posed topless and wore just bikini bottoms for the eye-catching snap, and she appeared to be having a good time by the pool.

The model struck the Bambi pose on a thin white cushion that was placed inches from the sparkling, light blue pool. She put her hands together and placed them by her left shoulder, strategically censoring her chest mostly from view with her arm. Even so, her pose allowed her to show off a hint of her sideboob, her flat abs, bare derrière, and slender legs.

Robin’s bikini bottoms were a light gold-yellow tone with green accents. The front of her swimsuit featured a darker tone, and the front half of her waistband was a dark green color. There was additional green trim at the bottom, and although it was only visible from the side, it looked to have a thong-style cut in the back. The tag in the post revealed that the piece was from the brand Fae.

The stunner wore her hair down in a heavy right part and her wavy locks were brushed behind her shoulders. Her makeup application included dark eyeshadow, mascara, and light pink lipstick. Moreover, her light pink manicure was visible.

She smiled widely and gazed into the distance, and the bright sunlight left the side of her figure and face glowing.

Behind her was the pool, and on the other side was a short rock wall.

She tagged Cameron Hammond, the photographer, to give him credit for the picture. She also used a short caption to reveal that the photo was a throwback from an earlier shoot, although she didn’t use a geotag and left her location a mystery.

In the first five hours since the image was posted, it has garnered more than 15,800 likes and the comments section was overflowing with positive messages from her fans.

“Cutie pie ughh,” gushed a supporter.

“Super Nice Picture!” exclaimed a second admirer.

“Beautiful!!! You look amazing!!!” raved a third devotee.

“OMG you are so gorgeous,” declared another social media user.

In addition, Robin showed off her cleavage in another update from May 2. That time, she posed indoors in front of a white wall and glanced to her side with a hint of a smile on her face. Her black ensemble had a low neckline that left her cleavage on show, and a hint of the white straps peeked through. She stood next to an open window with plenty of light streaming into the space.