Lindsey Pelas Sizzles In A Semi-Sheer White Dress

Blond bombshell Lindsey Pelas tantalized her 8.9 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, in which she showed off her curves in a semi-sheer white dress. The snaps from the quadruple update were taken in Santa Monica, California, as the geotag indicated.

In the first snap, Lindsey sat in the rear of a vehicle with the back doors open to let in the beach air. A dog was perched in a suitcase behind her, sitting in the shade with a bandana wrapped around his or her neck. Lindsey’s curves remained the focal point of the snap, however, as she rocked a semi-sheer white mini dress with what looked like no bra.

The dress had a slight v-neck neckline that revealed just a hint of cleavage, and thin spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders. The entire garment was crafted from a ribbed material that clung to every inch of her curves, showing off her bombshell body. Lindsey appeared to have gone braless underneath the dress, making the figure-hugging look even more scandalous. The hem of her dress came just a few inches down her thighs, showing off plenty of her toned legs.

Her blond locks were styled in a side part and fell onto her shoulders in a sleek style. She had what looked like a dark lipliner around her plump pout and a soft pink shade on her lips, as well as bold brows that framed her eyes.

In the second snap, Lindsey had a huge smile on her face as she faced the camera. Her pose revealed even more of her cleavage, and she paired the dress with sneakers for a casual look.

Lindsey included two more smoking-hot snaps with a sultry vibe, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 21,600 likes within 36 minutes, as well as 520 comments from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Incredible sexy amazing,” one fan commented, followed by a string of emoji.

“Looking as only you can look. Radiant, gorgeous, flawless, and sexy,” another follower wrote.

“Absolutely stunning,” a third follower remarked.

“Hands down without a doubt the most gorgeous woman ever,” another fan commented.

Whether she’s wearing casual attire or swimwear, Lindsey loves to flaunt her curvaceous figure in skimpy ensembles. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, she tantalized her followers with an Instagram video in which she rocked a red bikini with ruffled embellishments on the cups. The bikini flaunted a serious amount of skin, and Lindsey stretched out on a stone bench outside as she showed off her curves.