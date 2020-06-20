Kylie And Kendall Jenner Pose In Sexy Bodysuits On Instagram To Announce Their Makeup Collaboration

Kylie Jenner recently shared a steamy video from her latest collaboration with her sister, Kendall Jenner.

After several years of fan requests, Kylie and Kendall will launch their joint line under Kylie Cosmetics later this month. Now that the launch is almost ready to take place, Kylie decided to drop an Instagram video she and Kendall created for the collaboration.

In the video, the two danced on a white floor as they wore tight bodysuits. Kendall was highlighted first wearing a strapless gold-and-black one-piece. The supermodel also wore two black bands on each of her arms and black tights underneath her bodysuit. She also added heels and gold earrings to the look.

As for hair and makeup, Kendall’s dark hair was straight and she appeared to have a natural face for the video.

Although Kendall kicked off the video, Kylie wasn’t going to be outdone. The beauty mogul wore a black turtleneck bodysuit as she rolled around on the floor next to her sister.

In several scenes, Kylie stared deeply at the camera and showed off her hazel eyes. Like Kendall, Kylie seemingly wore light makeup for the shoot and apparently added pink blush to her cheeks and a mauve-colored lipstick.

In between the sisters serving several poses for the camera, Kylie enlisted another member of her family for the video’s song. Her millions of followers instantly heard her ex and the father of her child, Travis Scott, as she used his track, “Your World, My World.”

Kylie and Kendall also used the video to highlight one of the issues they face due to their fame. During one scene, the sisters were dressed up in fancy gowns as the paparazzi began to bombard them with their cameras. The video ended with Kylie holding the package her audience will receive upon purchasing the collection.

Kylie credited the Morelli Brothers for making the shoot with Kendall possible. In addition to posting the video for her 181 million followers, Kylie also announced when her fans can expect to get their hands on the line.

“Wow wow wow,” she began. “Can’t believe i’m finally announcing my next collection for @kyliecosmetics.. and it’s with my SOULMATE @kendalljenner! the KENDALL X KYLIE collaboration is launching on the 26th! we have been dreaming this up for quite some time so I hope you guys love it!”

Shortly after publishing, Kylie received more than 5 million views on her post. She also received multiple comments from loved ones like Khloe Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner, and Hailey Bieber. Kendall gushed about her baby sister with a short message. She also posted another video from the collaboration on her Instagram page.