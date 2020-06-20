Willow Smith Discusses Cancel Culture In New Episode Of ‘Red Table Talk’, ‘Shaming Doesn’t Lead To Learning’

Willow Smith and her mother Jada Pinkett Smith had a candid discussion regarding cancel culture.

Willow Smith sat down with her mother Jada Pinkett Smith for a candid discussion regarding cancel culture in the latest episode of Red Table Talk. The episode was in honor of Juneteenth on Friday, June 19th. The pair were joined by activists Dr. Angela Davis and Tamika D. Mallory, according to Today.

Cancel culture has become a common term in recent years. It typically refers to the dismissal of a celebrity or other public figure if he or she makes a mistake or says something wrong typically in relation to social justice. Because there is so much division throughout the nation right now in connection to police brutality, racism and intolerance, cancel culture has become more prominent than ever. Many people have been publicly shamed online for their opinions regarding these controversial issues. People with platforms have also been called out for not saying enough online or doing enough in regards to support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Willow does not agree in this type of public dismissal of others just because they have made a mistake. Rather she believes everyone deserves second chances and room to grow and learn from their errors.

“This is so prevalent right now. I’m seeing people shaming others, saying really terrible things, shaming people for what they’re choosing to say, or shaming people for not saying anything at all. But I feel like if we really want change, shaming doesn’t lead to learning.”

Mallory agreed with Willow’s thoughts on the matter, saying that she too has been cancelled in the past. She noted that this kind of “shaming is a little dangerous” because everyone makes mistakes.

Jada expressed how much she agrees with her daughter in regards to why cancel culture is counter productive. She explained that especially now, it is difficult to say the right thing because voicing any sort of opinion on such controversial topics is bound is to result in some form of backlash.

“This is the time for conversation. And of course people are going to say something wrong. People are going to have different views about a whole lot of stuff, specifically in these times,” she said.

Jada emphasized that when it comes to advocating for racial justice, it is important to understand what you are fighting for.

“I’m telling everybody, you just gotta know your position and you’ve got to just be steady,” she said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, there have been protests across the nation for weeks now since the unjust death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis, Minnesota police officers.