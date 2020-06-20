Bianca Taylor Flaunts Fit Physique & Debuts New Tattoo In Latest Instagram Update

On Saturday, June 20, American fitness model Bianca Taylor uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 821,000 followers to enjoy.

In the photos, the 26-year-old posed in front of what appears to be a wooden door. She flaunted her fit physique in a black mesh bra with cut-out detailing and a pair of matching underwear. The revealing lingerie left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage, washboard abs, and curvaceous hips were put on full display. The photo had been edited, however, to censor her nipples. Bianca accessorized the sexy look with a gold serpent necklace and her signature silver nose ring.

The raven-haired beauty wore her long locks in a sleek style and opted to wear a full face of makeup. The cosmetic application seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, brown eyeshadow, false eyelashes, and peachy nude lipstick.

In the first image, she stood with her shoulders back and tugged on a strand of her hair, as she grazed her bottom lip with her thumb. Fans were able to get a good view of the black ink snake tattoo on her hand that was recently done by tattoo artist, Kareem Masarani. Bianca altered her expression for the following photo by playfully sticking out her tongue and rolling her eyes.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to be referring to the judgments that she has faced since getting her hand tattooed. She also noted that an “[u]ncensored version” of the photoset, which presumably does not adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity, is available to those who are subscribed to her OnlyFans account.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 14,000 likes. Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You look so wonderful so gorgeous! Love the second pic the most you’re so sweet and amazing!! Wish you a great weekend,” wrote a fan.

“Gorgeous absolutely gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

“Wow so perfect,” remarked another follower, adding a string of fire and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the tattooed model.

Bianca engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque ensembles.