Yanet Garcia Flaunts Booty In Tight Black Leggings At Pebble Beach

Yanet Garcia posted a multi-photo update from California yesterday and followed it with another new snap today that was taken at Pebble Beach. She wore an all-black outfit with colorful accents, and her booty was on show.

The famous weather girl straddled a weathered wooden railing and glanced over her left shoulder with a big smile on her face. Her hair was blowing in the wind and partially obscured her eyes, and she rested her hand on her forehead.

Her outfit included a black, long-sleeved shirt with a hood. It had a cropped style that left her lower back bare, and she paired it with dark leggings. Her bottoms had a high-waisted fit and slanted zipper pockets in the front. The fabric was black with colorful thunderbolt designs in a rainbow of colors, and it clung tightly to her curves. She completed her look with a pair of black sneakers with white soles.

Yanet wore her hair down in a side part, and her makeup application seemingly included dark pink lipstick. If she wore any accessories, they were hidden from view in the shot.

Beside her was a large tree, and behind her was a rocky cliff with a couple of small trees. The ocean was visible, along with the cloudy skies.

The update has received more than 192,100 likes so far, and the comments section was packed with good wishes from her supporters.

“Those leggings are [fire],” raved an admirer.

Others took note of her location at the Lone Cypress, and although Yanet didn’t name the spot exactly, her geotag and the photo was enough for many to easily pinpoint her location.

“Been there, that’s a beautiful place to visit,” declared a second devotee.

“Hey, ain’t that The Witch Tree?? Been a few years since I lived out that way. Enjoy,” wrote a supporter.

“Lone cypress in pebble beach!!” exclaimed a fourth follower.

The stunner shared a long caption in Spanish to encourage her fans, and although none of the English messages referred to the caption, many of her Spanish-speaking fans thanked her for her words.

A couple of days ago, Yanet posted another sizzling photo of herself, that time in a pink swimsuit. She stood in front of a sliding door and the reflection offered a view of her look from the back. The one-piece featured many cutouts on the front and on the sides that left her chest, a hint of her underboob, toned abs, and derrière on show. She posed with her hands resting on her head and wore her hair down.